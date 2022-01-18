SCSO K-9 helps find man accused of assaulting girlfriend, hiding from deputies

k-9 Med Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY. Wash.– A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and trying to hide from deputies was found when a K-9 was sent in to find him.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said it got a call around 11:35 a.m. Thursday about a domestic violence assault in the area of 1st Avenue and South Custer Road. Investigators said Cameron Wilson, 31, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Cameron is accused of assaulting her the night before and into the next morning.

The woman, who had left and was at another location, told investigators Wilson assaulted her, causing substantial injuries, and at one point threatened to kill her.

Deputies said they set up a perimeter around the home they thought Wilson was at and told him he needed to come out. All the attempts to get Wilson out peacefully didn’t work so they got a search warrant and called Deputy Rassier and his K9 partner Med in to help.

When deputies decided to go inside the home they continued to warn Wilson they were looking for him. When he didn’t answer, K-9 Med was sent in to find him– and did.

Deputies said they were able to take Wilson into custody after a short struggle. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail and faces second-degree assault DV and harassment, threats to kill charges.

If you are looking for help with domestic violence or know someone who might be, here is a list of local resources.

