SCRAPS to host first ever Trunk-Or-Treat this Halloween weekend

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley animal shelter, SCRAPS, is hosting its first ever Trunk-Or-Treat where you can also bring a treat for the animals.

Families can expect games, pumpkin decorating, a costume contest and lots of candy for everyone!

SCRAPS is asking that you make a food donation to benefit the animals as well. This can be a bag or can of cat or dog food.

A donation is not required but encouraged.

Come on out to the event this Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, see the Facebook event here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.