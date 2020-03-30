SCRAPS rescues two kittens abandoned in a dumpster

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — SCRAPS rescued two kittens that were abandoned in a plastic bag in a dumpster.

Animal Protection Officer Durbin received a call about the kittens, finding five of them in a plastic bag, which had been tied up and thrown in a dumpster. Only two were still alive, so officer Durbin wrapped them up and bottle-fed them.

SCRAPS says the two kittens are now with their rescue partner Partners for Pets.

ANIMAL PROTECTION IN ACTION ❣️ Early this morning, Animal Protection Officer Durbin 👮‍♂️responded to an emergency… Posted by SCRAPS on Monday, March 30, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.