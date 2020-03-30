SCRAPS rescues two kittens abandoned in a dumpster
SPOKANE, Wash. — SCRAPS rescued two kittens that were abandoned in a plastic bag in a dumpster.
Animal Protection Officer Durbin received a call about the kittens, finding five of them in a plastic bag, which had been tied up and thrown in a dumpster. Only two were still alive, so officer Durbin wrapped them up and bottle-fed them.
SCRAPS says the two kittens are now with their rescue partner Partners for Pets.
