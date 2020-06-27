SCRAPS rescues cat severely injured by pellet gun

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service is seeking donations to help cover the veterinary costs for a cat that was found shot by a pellet gun and severely injured.

According to SCRAPS, Frederick arrived at the clinic with an injured trachea from one of the pellets. He was rushed into emergency surgery and is still receiving veterinary care.

“We are so saddened by the harms Frederick and his kind suffer at the hands of human cruelty, but we also feel so grateful to be able to welcome them to safety and to be able to promise them that we will do everything we can to get them well,” the organization said in a post to Facebook.

Providing veterinary care to animals comes at a cost, though. SCRAPS is now asking for donations for help continuing Frederick’s treatment, which includes tube feeding.

“We hope you agree that he is worth every penny,” it reads in the post.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.