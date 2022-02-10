SCRAPS lowers adoption fees this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Are you looking to add an animal friend to your Super Bowl party? Or maybe for Valentine’s Day you’re looking for a bunny for your honey? Either way, SCRAPS has you covered.

This weekend, Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, you can adopt any of their bunnies for free. You can also take home any of their turtles, goldfish or their rooster at no cost.

If a cat or dog is more you’re style, you can swing by and adopt one of those, too. All you’ll have to pay for is the cost of a license.

The adoption fee for kittens is usually $70 and it’s usually $40 for cats. Puppies’ adoption fees are $150 and dogs are $120.

SCRAPS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Thursdays.

You can check out pets and find more information online.

