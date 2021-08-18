SCRAPS looking to rehome dozens of rabbits

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of rabbits are in need of homes.

SCRAPS is currently caring for them, but the local shelter says it is not equipped to handle such a large amount of the animals.

Forty six rabbits were dropped at the shelter on Tuesday. A Facebook post from the shelter said they were likely abandoned and were definitely neglected.

“Our shelter was already caring for over 30 rabbits (several on the adoption floor and others awaiting spay/neuter), and we had not been successful in securing rescue placement for them — the demand is huge, we know,” the post said.

SCRAPS is now asking if there are any rescue organizations or foster parents who could help care for the rabbits.

Anyone who is willing to help can email scrapsrescue@spokanecounty.org.

