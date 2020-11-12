SCRAPS investigating fatal neglect of seven puppies

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — SCRAPS needs help identifying any suspects in an animal cruelty incident that left seven puppies dead.

A SCRAPS officer was called to a plastic bin full of puppies, abandoned on the side of the road near Cannon and Sixth Avenue. They were reportedly freezing, scared and covered in excrement.

‼️ANIMAL CRUELTY INVESTIGATION‼️ – We need your help! Yesterday, one of our Animal Protection Officers picked up seven… Posted by SCRAPS on Thursday, November 12, 2020

SCRAPS says they were taken in and hospitalized, but all seven succumbed to neglect and died.

Anyone with information on the puppies is urged to call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532, or email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.

