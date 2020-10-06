SCRAPS asks for help in animal cruelty investigation, finding dog covered in cuts and blood

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — SCRAPS is asking for help in an animal cruelty investigation after finding a dog bleeding out in an East Central alleyway.

The dog has been named Sirona, and she was found in an alleyway near Pacific and Magnolia lying in a pool of blood on her side. SCRAPS workers noted several cuts around the dog’s body, all of similar size and depth. Examiners concluded that these cuts were likely done on purpose, inflicted by someone standing over her.

‼️ CRUELTY INVESTIGATION ‼️ – Please help!We've named her Sirona after the Celtic healing goddess, and SHE NEEDS YOU… Posted by SCRAPS on Monday, October 5, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532 or email them at SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.

