SCRAPS aiming to reopen Friday following strep zoo dog deaths

by Erin Robinson

Bailey and Riley Credit: SCRAPS

SPOKANE, Wash. – SCRAPS is aiming to reopen its shelter on Friday.

It closed on December 3 after two dogs suddenly died. The dogs were asymptomatic but diagnostic tests showed they had Streptococcus Zooepiemicus (Strep Zoo).

Strep Zoo is a bacteria that can cause respiratory disease and death in animals. In dogs, symptoms can include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, and retching (often mistaken for vomiting). However, some infected dogs may not show any clinical symptoms. The bacteria can be spread through the air, through bodily secretions, and through contact with common surfaces.

In the days since, the shelter has followed medical protocols and best practices, informed by veterinary infectious disease experts. Every dog in SCRAPS’ care has been given preventive, antibiotic treatment.

Owners who recently adopted dogs from the shelter were also contacted.

PREVIOUS: Death of two dogs leads SCRAPS to temporarily close to the public

READ: What we know about the bacteria that killed 2 dogs at SCRAPS

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.