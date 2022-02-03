Scrambling to make Valentines’ plans? This list has what you need for a perfect holiday celebration
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Inland Northwest has your back when it comes to Valentine’s Day planning.
The annual holiday for lovebirds is just a few days away, so now is the time to get planning.
Whether you are looking for a fun place to dine with your partner or best friends, we have a list of the best Valentine’s Day specials around town.
Food and Drink:
- Kismet: enjoy an eight-course meal with a glass of champagne for $75 per person
- Clinkerdagger: three course meal for two for $100
- Melting Pot: choose one of the many Valentine’s Day packages the Melting Pot offers
- Bonefish Grill: you can dine in or out with the Bonefish Grill’s Valentine’s Day deals
- Sweet Frostings: order some sweet, Valentine’s treats to share
- Total Wine: from champagne to chocolate, total wine has a lovely Valentines selection
- Pizza Hut: you don’t need to go all out for a night in! Pizza Hut offers three new Spicy Lovers’ pizzas
- Krispy Kreme: your favorite heart shape donuts are back!
Businesses:
- The Gilded Lily: Don’t know what flowers to get? Let an expert choose! The Gilded Lily Valentine’s special lets experts choose the perfect combination of flowers for your special someone
- Country Store: if you need new photos with your significant other, pets or kids, the country store is hosting a valentines day photoshoot
Date Ideas:
- Love on the Lake Cruises: Coeur D’Alene Cruises offers
- The Chocolate Affair
