Scrambling to make Valentines’ plans? This list has what you need for a perfect holiday celebration

by Elise Jawed

For more information on the numbers behind Valentine's Day, visit the National Retail Federation's website at https://nrf.com/resources/consumer-data/valentines-day.

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Inland Northwest has your back when it comes to Valentine’s Day planning.

The annual holiday for lovebirds is just a few days away, so now is the time to get planning.

Whether you are looking for a fun place to dine with your partner or best friends, we have a list of the best Valentine’s Day specials around town.

Food and Drink:

Kismet: enjoy an eight-course meal with a glass of champagne for $75 per person

Clinkerdagger: three course meal for two for $100

Melting Pot: choose one of the many Valentine’s Day packages the Melting Pot offers

Bonefish Grill: you can dine in or out with the Bonefish Grill’s Valentine’s Day deals

Sweet Frostings: order some sweet, Valentine’s treats to share

Total Wine: from champagne to chocolate, total wine has a lovely Valentines selection

Pizza Hut: you don’t need to go all out for a night in! Pizza Hut offers three new Spicy Lovers’ pizzas

Krispy Kreme: your favorite heart shape donuts are back!

Businesses:

The Gilded Lily: Don’t know what flowers to get? Let an expert choose! The Gilded Lily Valentine’s special lets experts choose the perfect combination of flowers for your special someone

Country Store: if you need new photos with your significant other, pets or kids, the country store is hosting a valentines day photoshoot

Date Ideas:

