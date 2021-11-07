Scouting for Food: Local Boy Scouts gather donations for Second Harvest

by Erin Robinson

Tony Gutierrez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local Boy Scouts are once again “Scouting for Food.”

On Saturday, scouts distributed grocery bags across across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene to encourage the community to donate nutritious food to those in need. They will return on Saturday, November 13 to collect those bags and donate them to Second Harvest.

Food insecurity remains high and the need for assistance is dramatically up in Washington. Second Harvest is grateful for the donations and said they will go directly to feeding families in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

“This is one of the most important service projects done by Scouts over the whole year, as it helps bring food to many families in need,” said Scout Carsten Blegen, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 400. “Service to others is one of the things that sets Scouting apart, and our troop puts the highest importance on the food drive event.”

“For two decades the Boy Scouts have filled a vital role in gathering shelf-stable food for hungry neighbors throughout the Inland Northwest,” said Second Harvest CEO and President Jason Clark. “Their annual Scouting for Food project not only demonstrates the generous nature of the folks in our region, but also provides much needed food during this pandemic, when so many people face hunger.”

If you received a Scouting for Food bag, you are encouraged to fill it with high protein items like canned tuna, chicken, ham, hearty soups, whole grain pastas and cereals, as well as canned fruits and vegetables.

Once your bag is filled, you can leave it or other grocery bags on your porch. Scouts will pick them up to ensure social distancing and contactless pick up.

Bags can also be dropped off at the 29th and N. Division Rosauer’s locations, as well as the Afco in Spokane Valley.

READ: America Strong: Priest River clothing shop owner uses store to help her community

RELATED: America Strong: Puddles the mussel-sniffing dog flags 35th boat in Washington contaminated by invasive species

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.