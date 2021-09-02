Scott Michael (Scottie) Smith, passed away August 25, 2021 in Spokane, WA, from complications related to heart failure. He was a tremendously courageous young man, who had to learn how to deal with life-changing medical challenges as a teenager.

Always smiling, always joking, and never a whisper of a complaint. An inspiration to so many of us. His infectious joy for life and love for all the people around him, brought so much happiness. He was truly an inspirational, loving and caring young man, and will be missed by so many.

Scottie’s favorite activities, were fishing and camping. He was happiest when simply hanging out with his family and friend.

No one will ever forget how much he loved working on his old Volvo’s. He absolutely loved Montana, and he would return there whenever he had the opportunity. He fancied himself an amateur chef, and was always showing off his cooking skills, when he had the chance.

Scottie is survived by his parents, Scott and Sonja Smith. His brother Duncan Smith. Grandparents Ruth Ann and David Strunk, Scott Michael Sr. and Christy Smith. Aunts and Uncles Earl, Glenn and Angela, Jason and Melody, Jeanie, Lisa plus many other extended family members, including aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scottie is preceded by great-grandparents Glen and Cathy Debolt, Wayne Lint Sr., Marcie and Leo Holmstrom, Art and Ida Johnson.

Viewing begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28th followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Scotties name to donatelife.net. To leave condolences for the family and share memories of Scottie visit Scottie’s Tribute Wall.