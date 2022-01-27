Scott McQuilkin named new Whitworth University president

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Scott McQuilkin, Ph.D. will be Whitworth University’s 19th president.

McQuilkin has served as interim president since June 1, 2021, following Beck Taylor’s departure for Samford University.

McQuilkin is an alum of Whitworth and has worked at the university for many years. He served for 12 years as vice president for institutional advancement and spent years in various faculty, coaching and administrative roles. He was a tenured professor and chair of the kinesiology department; served as head baseball coach; and was the athletic director for 14 years.

“It is with delight and respect that I announce that Scott McQuilkin will be the next president of Whitworth University,” said Board of Trustees Chair Brian Kirkpatrick. “When Scott was named interim president, both he and the board officers agreed that he should not be an applicant for the permanent position. Scott stated that his candidacy would very likely deter some high-quality candidates from applying. Therefore, desiring for the candidate pool to be as robust as possible and the best outcome for the university, Scott was never a candidate, and he remained outside the process throughout the duration of the search. Although this was disappointing for many in the community, the process was undertaken with consideration of over 60 applicants. When our exhaustive search concluded without a presidential appointment, the board then approached Scott, asking him to consider a permanent appointment. After many in-depth and thoughtful discussions, he enthusiastically agreed to be considered by the board for the presidency.

McQuilkin will be officially introduced as Whitworth’s next president on Friday.

