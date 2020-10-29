Scientists still monitoring ‘murder hornet’ nest in Whatcom Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WHATCOM CO., Wash. — The mission to remove the ‘murder hornets’ from Washington state continues.

Scientists with the State Department of Agriculture opened up a log with the Asian giant hornet nest they have been monitoring and are currently analyzing it. They are checking to see if any of the bugs have returned to start building the nest back up.

This week already, their crew removed nearly 100 hornets and captured two queens.

Asian giant hornets are not native to North America and pose a major threat to Washington’s ecosystem. They have been observed destroying entire honeybee colonies in just a few hours, and the Department of Agriculture is hoping to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest.

These hornets have only been detected in Whatcom County, and are believed to only be active in that area.

