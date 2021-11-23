Schweitzer, Silver preparing to open for ski season Friday

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Get those skis ready!

Schweitzer Mountain and Silver Mountain are preparing to open this week. If the weather permits, both mountains will open on Friday.

Schweitzer will begin the season with limited operations on Basin Express and Midway. Due to the limited terrain and lifts, access will be for Winter 2021/22 season pass holders and lodging guests only.

The mountain will have day lift tickets available for purchase on-site for midweek days between November 29 and December 14. Weekends will be for pass holders only until snow conditions change and more terrain and lifts are open.

Silver Mountain has not yet announced specifics about opening day, but more information is expected as the week progresses.

In the meantime, pray for snow!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday for Sandpoint and Schweitzer Mountain Road. Between 1-3 inches are expected.

Another Winter Weather Advisory is set for 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Central Panhandle Mountains, including Fourth of July Pass, Dobson Pass and Mullan. Between 3-6 inches of snow are expected.

If you are looking to ski or snowboard at another local mountain, know that Mt. Spokane is tentatively opening on December 4. Lookout Pass and 49 Degrees North have not yet announced when they intend to open for the season.

