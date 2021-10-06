Schweitzer sees some snow flurries

SANDPOINT, Idaho — When we said things were going to start really cooling down — we meant sweater weather — not snow.

Unless it’s snow at Schweitzer Mountain! The ski resort tweeted a photo of the fluffy white stuff coming down Wednesday.

This isn’t even the first time the mountain has seen some snow this season. In late September, a weekend storm brought some to the resort.

While snow might not be blanketing the slopes quite yet, a few flurries here are there isn’t a bad start.

The talk around town from our long time locals is that all those annoying little bugs we've been seeing lately are signs that this is going to be a big winter. Funnily enough, today all those bugs seemed to have turned into snowflakes … 😉#snow #comeonwinter pic.twitter.com/Eggl8GSvAm — Schweitzer (@SchweitzerID) October 6, 2021

