Schweitzer sees some snow flurries
SANDPOINT, Idaho — When we said things were going to start really cooling down — we meant sweater weather — not snow.
Unless it’s snow at Schweitzer Mountain! The ski resort tweeted a photo of the fluffy white stuff coming down Wednesday.
This isn’t even the first time the mountain has seen some snow this season. In late September, a weekend storm brought some to the resort.
While snow might not be blanketing the slopes quite yet, a few flurries here are there isn’t a bad start.
