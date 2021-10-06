Schweitzer sees some snow flurries

Tasha Cain-Gray,
Posted:
by Tasha Cain-Gray
Schweitzer Snow
Schweitzer Snow Oct. 6, 2021
Credit: Schweitzer

SANDPOINT, Idaho — When we said things were going to start really cooling down — we meant sweater weather — not snow.

Unless it’s snow at Schweitzer Mountain! The ski resort tweeted a photo of the fluffy white stuff coming down Wednesday.

This isn’t even the first time the mountain has seen some snow this season. In late September, a weekend storm brought some to the resort.

While snow might not be blanketing the slopes quite yet, a few flurries here are there isn’t a bad start.

RELATED: Another La Niña winter likely in the Northwest

RELATED: Cool, frosty mornings make for perfect sweater weather – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories