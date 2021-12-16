Schweitzer renovates former assisted living facility as part of multi-year plan to provide employee housing

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 New Now

Copyright 4 New Now



SANDPOINT, Wash. – Schweitzer employees now have new digs.

This past summer, the mountain resort purchased a former assisted living facility on Hemlock Court in Sandpoint. It has undergone significant renovations over the past few months and will now be used to house winter and summer seasonal staff.

The “Hemlock House” is the first step in a multi-year plan to provide employee housing.

“This is a great first step in providing a housing option for some of our employees,” said Schweitzer CEO & President Tom Chasse. “In an incredibly challenging real estate market, we were glad we could acquire this property and help ease some of the burden facing our employees.”

The Hemlock House has eight bedrooms (each with half-baths), a communal kitchen, a large living room, a recreational room, four shower rooms and laundry facilities.

Chasse believes the house will play a crucial role in helping employees remain a “vibrant part of the Sandpoint community.”

All employees who live in the house will be interviewed, screened and required to sign house rule agreements. They will be expected to remain in good standing with their housemates, employer and neighbors.

The Hemlock House is the first project that brings affordable housing to Schweitzer employees. More projects are expected to be announced soon.

RELATED: Schweitzer drops ‘Mountain Resort’ from name, debuts new logo

READ: 49 Degrees North, Mt. Spokane to open Friday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.