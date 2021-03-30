Schweitzer ramps up hotel construction

Matthew Kincanon

SANDPOINT, Idaho — As drier weather arrives in the Inland Northwest, Schweitzer is ramping up its hotel construction project in the village.

Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of Jackson Contractor Group, which serves seven states in the Pacific Northwest region, the resort’s new hotel, Humbird, is on target for its slated opening for the 2021/22 winter season.

With their experience in general contracting, construction management and design/build services, Jackson has been able to complete extensive indoor projects for Humbird’s heating, electrical, and water systems in the underground garage this winter. Framing is anticipated to begin in April with a target of four stories being framed in a month and a half.

“Getting this important work done really sets us up for success this summer,” said Tom Trulock, Schweitzer Mountain Utility director. “We are anxiously looking forward to Humbird’s completion and we anticipate working with Jackson on future projects.”

The new 30-unit boutique hotel broke ground in 2019 and was set to open in the fall of 2020, but construction had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to work on the Humbird project for the Schweitzer Community,” said Brian Beck, Jackson Construction Group Division manager. “This is a state-of-the-art hotel that incorporates a trail blazing approach to construction, working with a strong, collaborative team that will allow the project to be finished and opened in a single mountain building season. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something so unique and special.”

