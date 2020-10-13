Schweitzer Mountain sees fresh layer of snowfall, 45 days before ski season

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — If this doesn’t get you excited for ski season, we don’t know what will.

Schweitzer Mountain tweeted several photos of fresh snowfall on the mountain.

“Let’s just say, we’re all a little excited up here today,” the resort tweeted. “So good to see you, Winter!”

Let's just say, we're all a little excited up here today. So good to see you, Winter! pic.twitter.com/JBxApuaugp — Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) October 13, 2020

The snow sprinkling comes 45 days ahead of ski season. Skiers have until October 31 to take advantage of the resort’s season pass sale.

Gotta love a nice snow storm on October 13! Only 45 days to go till ski season! #snow#skiing pic.twitter.com/0QXRwy1Xws — Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) October 13, 2020

Schweitzer was hit by a light dusting of snow on Monday as well.

Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the latest snowfall on several mountain passes throughout the state. Get your snow tires ready! Winter is just around the corner.

With snow now on the passes, our @wsdot_passes account has started Tweeting pass info again. Note: That account is automated. It doesn't respond to questions. For questions about/follow:

▪️ Snoqualmie: @SnoqualmiePass

▪️ Most other passes: @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/j6mfWoujv6 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 13, 2020

RELATED: Snow falls on Stevens Pass, and more is on the way

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.