Schweitzer Mountain sees fresh layer of snowfall, 45 days before ski season
SANDPOINT, Idaho — If this doesn’t get you excited for ski season, we don’t know what will.
Schweitzer Mountain tweeted several photos of fresh snowfall on the mountain.
“Let’s just say, we’re all a little excited up here today,” the resort tweeted. “So good to see you, Winter!”
The snow sprinkling comes 45 days ahead of ski season. Skiers have until October 31 to take advantage of the resort’s season pass sale.
Schweitzer was hit by a light dusting of snow on Monday as well.
Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the latest snowfall on several mountain passes throughout the state. Get your snow tires ready! Winter is just around the corner.
