Schweitzer Mountain Resort prepares for upcoming season with enhanced safety protocols

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

If you plan on visiting Schweitzer Mountain Resort this winter, don’t forget your mask.

The resort is getting ready for its upcoming season, and it wants all guests to know that face coverings will be required any time you’re inside.

There will be hand sanitizer stations and sneeze guards in areas that require close contact between staff and guests.

Opening day at Schweitzer is Friday, November 27. Learn more HERE.

