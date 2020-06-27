Schweitzer Mountain Resort opens for the summer season

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort is officially open for the summer season.

The season kicked off Friday, meaning you can now rent a mountain bike, hike one of the area’s many beautiful trails, or take advantage of the resort’s many lodging services.

Schweitzer’s scenic chairlift rides are now operating daily, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

You’ll also have access to the resort’s restaurants, including Chimney Rock and Sky House, which are open daily.

According to its website, Schweitzer has implemented additional safety protocols in response to COVID-19. Guests and employees will be required to social distance, and each department has enhanced cleaning procedures in place.

You can visit Schweitzer’s website to learn more about its COVID-19 response efforts.

