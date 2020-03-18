Schweitzer Mountain Resort ends season early in light of coronavirus concerns

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort announced it will end the 2019-2020 season Wednesday in light of CDC and Panhandle Health recommendations concerning COVID-19.

The final day of the season is Wednesday, March 18.

“The issues we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic have proved challenging to and for the safety of our guests and employees,” Schweitzer CEO & President Tom Chasse said. “We know that this is the best decision to limit the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community, both on and off the mountain.”

Chasse said the latest recommendations from Bonner General Health, Panhandle Health, the CDC and the rest of the entire healthcare community influenced the decision to close early.

“There will be no way we can realistically enforce the latest guidelines discouraging gatherings of 50 or more people,” Chasse said.

Guests who have lodging reservations can contact Schweitzer’s Front Desk for details on refunds or rescheduling. They can be reached at 877-487-4643.

Guests with questions regarding Spring Fling Passes, day ticket purchases, or other ski related products can contact Schweitzer’s Guest Services at 208.263.9555 x1246.

“We appreciate the continued support from our local community and hope to welcome you all back to your home mountain soon,” Chasse said. “This isn’t how we would have liked to end the season but the overall health and safety of our Schweitzer community is paramount. Thank you for your understanding.”

