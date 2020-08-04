Schweitzer Mountain Resort cancels 28th annual Fall Fest due to COVID-19 risks
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort has canceled its 28th annual Fall Fest event for COVID-19 concerns.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Resort wrote, “Due to the current environment surrounding large events and the risks associated with COVID-19, we don’t feel that we can responsibly host Fall Fest in a manner befitting the event’s reputation.”
The event was scheduled for September 4 through September 7 this year.
You can visit Schweitzer’s website to learn more about its COVID-19 response efforts.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.