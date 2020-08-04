Schweitzer Mountain Resort cancels 28th annual Fall Fest due to COVID-19 risks

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort has canceled its 28th annual Fall Fest event for COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Resort wrote, “Due to the current environment surrounding large events and the risks associated with COVID-19, we don’t feel that we can responsibly host Fall Fest in a manner befitting the event’s reputation.”

The event was scheduled for September 4 through September 7 this year.

You may have seen it on our website, or heard rumors around town… Due to the current environment surrounding large… Posted by Schweitzer Mountain Resort on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

You can visit Schweitzer’s website to learn more about its COVID-19 response efforts.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.