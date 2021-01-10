Schweitzer halts twilight skiing due to ‘overwhelming’ lack of face mask compliance, verbal abuse

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is halting twilight skiing on MLK holiday weekend due to an “overwhelming lack of compliance with mask policies” and alleged verbal abuse to staff.

Schweitzer President and CEO Tom Chasse announced the change Sunday morning, saying that this lack of compliance has been observed in the rental shop, day lodge and lift lines during twilight skiing hours, and staff trying to get certain skiiers to mask up have been met with “verbal abuse.”

Twilight skiing will be paused on MLK holiday weekend, January 15-17, though fireworks are still planned for Saturday, January 16 — which folks can still watch from the parking lots or condos in the area, and tubing will still be open.

“We hope this ‘pause’ in our twilight skiing operation will provide our staff a much-needed break from the constant struggle of trying to operate safely during the pandemic as well as a reminder to our guests of our commitment to our safety protocols,” said Chasse. “We need everyone to do their part so we can slow the spread and continue to shred.”

“Be kind. Be compassionate. Have patience,” said Chasse.

