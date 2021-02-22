Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to host large-scale vaccine clinic at Lewiston facility Friday

Erin Robinson

LEWISTON, Idaho — A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories facility in Lewiston.

The clinic is open to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents, first responders, teachers, childcare workers and people 65 and older who live in Nez Pe3rce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho Counties.

The clinic is by appointment and there will be 1,000 available. Those eligible to receive a vaccine can schedule one by calling 509-592-4784.

The facility is located at 2821 Juniper Drive in Lewiston and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

