Schweitzer CEO: If mask compliance doesn’t improve, it’ll be ‘the end of the season for night skiing’

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Twilight skiing at Schweitzer Mountain Resort is not happening this holiday weekend.

The resort’s CEO, Tom Chasse, made the announcement last Sunday, saying defiance of the mask guidelines had gone too far.

He released this statement on Facebook this past Sunday, saying that twilight skiing would be canceled for Friday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 17.

He goes on to say, “I will not continue to tolerate the verbal abuse that has been directed towards our staff as they have attempted to enforce our safety requirements.”

Right now, the resort requires that you wear a mask indoors and in the lift lines.

4 News Now spoke with Chasse about the decision and the behavior toward staff that led to it.

Because Schweitzer limited its day lift tickets, more people have been skiing on the weekends and during evening hours.

Chasse says these are mostly teens and young adults.

Some of them have been confrontational, vulgar and threatening to staff who’ve tried to get them to comply with safety guidelines.

“I just don’t feel it’s appropriate for our staff,” said Chasse. “They’re concerned for their own health and safety, we want to make sure we keep everybody employed so the mask mandate seems to fit our, you know, our culture here.”

He says this kind of behavior has been wearing on the staff, so he felt it was the right call — at least for now.

“So we’ll give it another shot in the next couple of weeks and if we see better results, we’ll continue, if not, it’ll probably be the end of the season for night skiing,” he said.

Schweitzer does have a fireworks show planned for Saturday, Jan. 16 and it will go on as scheduled.

Those who want to watch will just need to do so from their cars or condos on the mountain.

The resort says there’s been a high demand for recreation during the pandemic and it wants to continue to provide that for people.

Everyone just needs to be patient and respectful.

