Schweitzer brings back night skiing for ticket holders only

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is bringing back night skiing this weekend, and they expect skiers to mask up this time.

The mountain resort announced that season pass holders and people who pre-purchased tickets online will be able to take part in night skiing on January 22 and 23.

Schweitzer says there will be no on-site tickets available.

We are going to give night skiing another try this coming weekend by welcoming season passholders and anyone who has already pre-purchased a ticket through one of our “Own the Night” partners. There will be no on-site ticket sales available. For details: https://t.co/GNf6Qv0ax8 pic.twitter.com/9Rzr51Chm9 — Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) January 19, 2021

The mountain previously had to shut down night skiing operations after people refused to comply with COVID mask protocols, some of whom allegedly verbally abused staff.

People can continue to pre-purchase tickets for twilight skiing—between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.—online, with proceeds going to Schweitzer’s ‘Own the Night’ partners.

For more information, visit the Schweitzer website.

