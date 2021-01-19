Schweitzer brings back night skiing for ticket holders only
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is bringing back night skiing this weekend, and they expect skiers to mask up this time.
The mountain resort announced that season pass holders and people who pre-purchased tickets online will be able to take part in night skiing on January 22 and 23.
Schweitzer says there will be no on-site tickets available.
The mountain previously had to shut down night skiing operations after people refused to comply with COVID mask protocols, some of whom allegedly verbally abused staff.
People can continue to pre-purchase tickets for twilight skiing—between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.—online, with proceeds going to Schweitzer’s ‘Own the Night’ partners.
For more information, visit the Schweitzer website.
