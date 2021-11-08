Schweitzer aims for November 26 opening day

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is aiming to open for the season later this month.

That is, if the weather decides to cooperate.

Snow blowers in the morning … sounds like it's almost SKI SEASON! We picked up 4" of new snow last night & the forecast is looking good for colder temps and more snow as we head into the week. WHOO-HOO! Won't be long now! pic.twitter.com/CnpCC36QZU — Schweitzer (@SchweitzerID) November 8, 2021

If mother nature brings the snow, opening day will be Friday, November 26.

Four inches of snow fell on the mountain Sunday night and the snow blowers were out again Monday morning preparing for ski season.

Opening Weekend will be for season pass holders only unless copious amounts of natural snowfall before the end of the month.

Take a look at mountain conditions here.

