Schweitzer aims for November 26 opening day
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is aiming to open for the season later this month.
That is, if the weather decides to cooperate.
If mother nature brings the snow, opening day will be Friday, November 26.
Four inches of snow fell on the mountain Sunday night and the snow blowers were out again Monday morning preparing for ski season.
Opening Weekend will be for season pass holders only unless copious amounts of natural snowfall before the end of the month.
Take a look at mountain conditions here.
