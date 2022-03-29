Schulhauser leading the way at Central Valley

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley Bears are off to a nice start to their season in fastpitch softball, and one big reason for their early season success is the leadership of Senior Emily Schulhauser.

Schulhauser has a near perfect GPA with only 2 A-‘s on her resume, and her leadership extends to the diamond where she plays shortstop for the Bears this year.

