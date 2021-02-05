Schools detail quarantine guidelines as more students come back

Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – More students are heading back to school and more parents are concerned about the risk of their children being exposed to COVID.

It’s happened to schools in Spokane County. One even had to roll the whole district back to remote learning.

It’s a tough balancing act right now for schools trying to make sure their students get an education while also keeping them and staff safe.

“We’re in this business for kids and it’s such a difficult decision on what to do, what’s best for kids,” said Brett Baum, the Liberty School District superintendent.

Baum oversees a district with a total of about 520 students in Spangle.

The elementary and middle school share one building and it had to shut down for two weeks because of COVID concerns.

“It’s just frustrating as it is for everyone,” he said. “We know the kids that are not able to go to school are suffering. The best education students can get is one they’re able to get with in-person instruction.”

There are three different levels to the quarantine guidelines for schools through the Spokane Regional Health District.

Level one is the basic quarantine when in close contact with someone within six feet for more than 15 minutes. Level two means all students in one classroom have to quarantine. Level three is when all students in a school building will have to learn from home because more people in school are testing positive.

To move from level one to two, SRHD says there are two ways that can happen with non-cohort groups. A school could have three cases in addition to 10 percent of its classes have cases. The other way is when 1 percent of the school population tests positive and 10 percent of classes have cases, too. Cohort groups only need three positive cases in a school in addition to 10 percent of classes in that school to move to level two.

To move from level two to three, SRHD says, in grades and schools with non-cohort groups, there are six cases or 1.5 percent of the student population test positive. This is in addition to 15 percent of classes in the building with cases, too. For grades and schools with cohort groups, schools have to have six cases and 20 percent of classes have cases to shut down.

The Central Valley School District has one school that is currently in level two.

“At this point, at that school, if we have any additional positive cases that were infectious while attending school, would put that school into a level three,” said Brian Asmus, the director of safety and security at CVSD.

Even with more kids being phased in, schools are doing what they can to keep the virus out. Nationwide, in-school transmission has been low, too.

At the certain school in CVSD that’s in level two, Asmus said they’ve only had one case of in-school transmission. The district says it’s taking extra steps, even in level two, to make sure kids are safe. The district is currently phasing in secondary grades, but students are heading to class one day a week for the time being.

“We’re adding more people into a confined space, but I think how we are doing that with limiting the number of hours or students in any given day is going to help us be successful to show we could be successful and add more students safely,” Asmus said.

The Mead School District’s COVID dashboard shows one high school in level two, as well. It says that Cohort B is in that level. 4 News Now reached out for clarification, but has not heard back.

