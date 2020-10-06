School zone cameras coming back online as students return to class

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving by a school, slow down! Spokane Police announced Tuesday that school zone cameras are being turned back on.

With Spokane Public Schools kindergarteners now moving to in-person classes, cameras will operate Monday–Friday from 8–8:30 a.m. and 2:20–2:50 p.m.

Cameras will go online starting Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.