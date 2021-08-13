Washington Superintendent: Teacher vaccine mandate ‘will undoubtedly save lives’

by Kaitlin Knapp

OLYMPIA, Wash.– State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 school employees.

It’s a requirement that would essentially mimic the mandate Gov. Inslee announced for state employees on Monday. On Thursday, Reykdal wrote a letter to Inslee requesting he issue an executive order requiring all employees in K-12 schools to get vaccinated.

Then during a press conference on Friday, Reykdal voiced his push for the move.

“This request to the governor will undoubtedly save lives and keep our schools open,” Reykdal said.

Reykdal said this is not a delay to the start of the upcoming school year. If the guidelines are the same as Inslee’s state worker mandate, then school employees would need to be fully vaccinated by October 18.

The current vaccination rate for K-12 school employees is about 70-percent, according to Reykdal. However, he said that information came informally as they have only talked to districts about their rates.

If this order is issued, employees who opt out of vaccination—except with a religious or medical exemption—could be fired.

The governor’s office responded Friday saying Inslee did not initially include K-12 in the vaccine mandate as we were focused on cabinet-level state employees and those who work in private healthcare. However, he does have the authority to do so.

“As with all this around COVID, we continue to look for ways to ensure the health and safety of all Washingtonians. We believe that as many people as possible should be vaccinated, especially those who work with vulnerable populations,” Inslee’s office said in a statement.

Inslee’s office said it would continue to look into policies to increase the vaccination rate but would not have any new updates on Friday.

Spokane Public Schools sent this statement about Reykdal’s announcement, “SPS continues to encourage families and staff to follow the guidance of public health officials. We will continue to recognize the mandates provided at the state level.”

As of right now, though, this is only a request. Nothing has been approved as of Friday morning.

Reykdal says he supports a vaccine mandate for students, with the appropriate exemptions. This is not on the table.

The Washington Education Association released this statement about the vaccine request, “Safety for our students, staff, and communities is critical as we return to classrooms this fall, and WEA supports following all recommendations of public health experts for COVID mitigation. Schools must enforce masking, contact tracing, testing, social distancing, and other mitigation measures that will reduce infection rates. These safe and effective COVID vaccines are the most effective tool in our fight to end the pandemic. WEA encourages everyone who can get vaccinated immediately. If the governor requires educators to get vaccinated, the order will apply to WEA members.”

Reykdal announced last week he would pull funding from any school district that violates rules on face masks in schools.

