School supply shopping this weekend? Check your student’s school website for the list

SPOKANE, Wash. — With students heading back to school in person this year, there’s a lot to prepare for — including shopping for school supplies.

Masks, of course, will be required and you can find the list of usual supplies on your child’s school website.

Here’s a look at what each grade level will generally need next week:

Kindergarten through 3rd grade list

Kindergarten through Second will need backpacks of course and gym shoes for P.E. class.

SPS says supplies such as pencils, glue, crayons, scissors, markers and tissue will be provided by the school district, thanks to the state’s funding increases for basic education.

Third graders will need composition and spiral notebooks and a package of markers as well.

Fourth through 6th grade list

Fourth through Sixth grade students will specifically need a three-ring binder as well as subject dividers for the binder.

Packs of notebook paper, composition notebooks, highlighters, thin markers, blue or black pens and a 12-inch ruler.

7th And 8th grade lists

Seventh and Eighth grade students will need some of those same supplies.

According to the list for Chase Middle School, an eraser, glue stick and pocket folders are also needed.

They’ll also need a combination lock for their P.E. Locker.

High School list

And finally High School students will need these items: a large three-ring binder with dividing tabs, loose, white college-ruled notebook paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, a ruler and a scientific or graphing calculator.

Math teachers will most likely have these calculators available for students who don’t have one.

All students will also be able to check out a laptop to use at school and at home if needed.

Before you go out shopping, be sure to check you student’s school website for a more specific supply list.

You can also give the school a call or email asksps@spokaneschools.org.

