School closures and delays for Friday, November 13

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

Winter weather conditions have forced some school districts to delay or close school on Friday.

Chewelah School District – 1 hour delay

Gonzaga University – 1 hour delay

Keller School District – 2 hour delay

Wilbur School District – closed

Kootenai District – closed

You can find all school closures and delays here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.