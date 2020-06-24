School Board to vote on new sex ed curriculum Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is voting on a new sex ed curriculum on Wednesday night in a virtual meeting.
The new curriculum will affect students from grades 4 to 6, and will include reproduction and HIV prevention education.
Members of the public can register to attend the virtual Zoom meeting here, and will get the chance to give feedback on the curriculum during a public comment section.
Additionally, viewers are encouraged to email Tara Luedke to preview the curriculum materials.
