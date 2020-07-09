School Board member leaves amid calls for resignation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is looking to fill a school board position after the resignation of Kevin Morrison.

Morrison’s departure comes amid several calls and a petition for his resignation, for his previous support of a Ferris High School resource officer, Shawn Audie, who was photographed in 2019 kneeling on the neck of a Black student to restrain him.

The incident saw swift backlash, leading to Audie’s own resignation from Spokane Public Schools.

A report from the Inlander says that Morrison had written to Audie shortly after the incident and expressed sympathy. He was Spokane Public Schools’ interim director of safety and security at the time.

More recently, Morrison voted in favor of a racial equity solution, but that vote was deemed by some as hypocritical. One SPS parent, Ileia Perry—who created the petition for Morrison’s resignation—told the Inlander that she did so after he said there was no wrongdoing in Audie’s actions.

Around 1,500 people have signed the petition.

