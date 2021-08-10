Here’s what you need to know about picking out the right backpack for your kids

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer is close to coming to an end and the start of school is right around the corner.

With students in Washington and Idaho heading back to classrooms full-time, it is likely they will be going back prepped with supplies and a bag of some sort to hold everything in.

Picking out a new bookbag or backpack isn’t all about style, it’s important to have a good bag that doesn’t slow your kids down or cause pain when being used.

Christopher J. Melich, a Rockwood chiropractor, shared tips on picking out the perfect backpack.

For starters, Melich said a two-strap school backpack is the best way to carry things to and from the classroom. He said when it’s worn right, it is easier on the body than shoulder packs, briefcases or rolling bags.

Here’s a checklist of what to look for in a backpack:

Wide, padded shoulder straps

Additional straps

Lightweight materials

Weather protection

When it comes to size, you won’t want the backpack to be too big or too small. Melich said for its length it should be equivalent to the distance between the shoulder and belly button. It should not be wider than a student’s shoulder blades.

Now it’s time to get it packed and head out the door!

Melich said the best rule of thumb is to only pack what you need. He said the weight of a fully-loaded backpack should only be 10-percent of a kid’s body weight.

When students do need to pack heavier items, Melich suggests packing them closer to their body and try to distribute the load evenly throughout the pack.

If the backpack is forcing the child to bend forward at all when they carry it that means’ it is overloaded.

