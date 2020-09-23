Schill Fire burning over 25 acres near Emmett, Idaho

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Idaho BLM

EMMETT, Idaho — Crews are currently working to contain the Schill Fire, which is burning roughly 25 acres just two miles southeast of Emmett.

The fire sparked at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and is burning grass and brush near Pearl Road, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho. Currently no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations in place.

Crews are working to suppress the flames from the ground and the sky. As of Tuesday, the BLM, Idaho Department of Lands, an air attack, two single engine airtankers, a Forest Service helicopter, and crews from several counties were all working to fight the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.