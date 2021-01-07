SCFD4’s Lt. Jay Hughes passes away after years of serving the community

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane community members are mourning the loss of a well-known figure beloved by many.

Lieutenant Jay Hughes died Wednesday from complications after going into cardiac arrest while on duty with Kalispell Tribal Police. He was just 64 years old.

“Jay’s service to his community and the leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career will be sorely missed,” Spokane County Fire District 4 said in a post to Facebook. “He has left quite a legacy.”

Hughes spent 39 years working for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office before his retirement. From there, Hughes continued working for Kalispell Tribal Police and also served 18 years with Spokane County Fire District 4.

Additionally, Hughes was serving as the chairman for the Washington State Board of Volunteer Firefighters when he passed, according to SCFD4.