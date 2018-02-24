Scammers pose as iFiber Communications employees

Elena Gardner by Elena Gardner

Scammers posing as iFiber Communications employees have reportedly been knocking on doors and calling people in the Columbia Basin.

According to iFiber Communications, a customer out of Lakeview said that two different people at two different times claimed to be iFiber Communications employees and asked if they could come into their home to schedule an appointment.

The suspects are described as a male and a female in their early 20s. iFiber has also said they’ve received reports of people getting calls from scammers claiming to be iFiber employees.

If someone calls you or knocks on your door claiming to be an iFiber employee, you should contact iFiber Communications at 509-754-2600, or local law enforcement.

