Scam alert: STCU warns of phishing emails, texts
Posted:
SPOKANE, Wash. – A new phishing scam is targeting STCU customers.
The local credit unit said the scam is tricking customers through texts and emails, hoping people will give out their account numbers and other sensitive information.
In some cases, the fraudsters are linking to counterfeit websites that look similar to STCU’s.
Anyone who receives these texts or emails should ignore them and avoid clicking any links.
Learn more about phishing scams here.
READ: How to tell you’re being phished, and 9 other common online scams to watch out for
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.