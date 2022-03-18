Scam alert: STCU warns of phishing emails, texts

- Total loss in 2020: $129,820,792

- Total victims in 2020: 17,614

According to the FBI, “Credit card fraud is the unauthorized use of a credit or debit card, or similar payment tool (ACH, EFT, recurring charge, etc.), to fraudulently obtain money or property.” Criminals can gain access to credit and debit card information in identity theft schemes or by stealing them from websites that aren’t secure. Anyone can be targeted when it comes to credit card fraud.

A digital payment survey by American Express found 42% of consumers reported having been a victim of credit card fraud with someone attempting to use their credit card or other payment information. Protection comes with vigilance and taking steps like only purchasing from reputable sources and ensuring transactions are secure when sending credit card information via the internet. Other steps to protect yourself include not sharing credit card numbers, reviewing your monthly credit card bill, setting up text alerts on your phone so you receive reports of suspicious credit card activity, and trusting your instincts—if something appears too good to be true, it probably is.