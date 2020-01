Say goodbye to the rain! Sunny skies are in the forecast

There’s a chance of isolated showers overnight Wednesday early Thursday morning.

Otherwise, look for the clouds to clear throughout the day Thursday, with the temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. That’s about average.

We will stay dry with seasonable temperatures through the 7-day forecast.

