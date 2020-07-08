Save water, earn utility bill credit with Spokane’s ‘Water Wise Challenge’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is challenging 100 residents to curb their water usage for utility bill credits in their new ‘Water Wise Challenge.’

With Spokane’s arid climate and hot summers, the City says water usage more than triples. The average household used 553 gallons of water every day in 2019.

The Water Wise Challenge invites 100 residential customers of the City Water Department to save water through July and August, with prizes being credit to your utility bills. The only competition, the City says, is yourself.

Residents who cut their usage by 10 percent will receive a $50 rebate on their utility bills, 20 percent earns you $100, 30 percent earns you $200; the grand prize of $300 goes to the household that saves the most gallons of water.

To sign up, check out the City’s contest rules here and then fill out a registration form with the City.

Once you sign up, the Water Conservation Office will send you your water numbers from 2019, and the contest is on!

