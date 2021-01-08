Save Our Stages Act passes, hope on the horizon for independent music venues

SPOKANE, Wash. — Live entertainment took a huge hit in 2020.

But the ‘Save Our Stages’ Act passed in Congress as part of the COVID-19 relief bill.

This means some live venue operators would be eligible to receive grant funding as the industry continues to suffer financially from the pandemic.

The passing of the S.O.S. Act is a beacon of hope for these venues.

The National Independent Venue Association – which has been fighting for the act and raising money for independent venues during the pandemic – put out this statement last month, urging the act to be passed.

The Knitting Factory in Spokane shared the statement in a post on Facebook.

Talent buyer Danny Glazier says 2020 was as bad as it gets for the Knitting Factory.

With locations in Brooklyn, Boise and Spokane, he says while they do house local and regional artists and special events, a large part of revenue comes from national tours that came to a halt early on in the pandemic.

Glazier says not only have people in this industry lost their jobs, they’ve also lost doing something they love and are passionate about.

Some venues have had to get creative with virtual concerts and merchandise sales.

But there is hope on the horizon.

The Save Our Stages Act would allow the small business administration to grant $12 million to eligible live venue operators as well as a supplemental grant equal to 50% of the initial grant.

At the moment, there’s no word as to when and how these funds will be distributed.

In Washington’s latest reopening plan, there are some details on the soft return of live entertainment.

It will likely be some time before independent music venues can receive funding and open fully enough to financially get back on their feet.

The Knitting Factory encourages people to buy tickets to virtual shows and buy merchandise at your favorite local venues in the meantime.

