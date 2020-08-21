‘Save Our Children’ march planned for Saturday in Riverfront Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rally intended to bring awareness to child sex trafficking is planned to take place in Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon.

A group called “Save Our Children” is hosting the march, which is set to begin at noon and will begin at the Rotary Fountain.

According to the group’s Facebook event, the march will be a peaceful, non-political march to promote awareness of the national and global issues of child sex trafficking.

In recent weeks, the topic of sex trafficking has been spreading across local social media pages. One post that has garnered lots of attention falsely claimed flyers were being put on cars as a way for sex traffickers to distract and kidnap people.

The Spokane Police Department said, that while sex trafficking is an important issue, there is no validity to the claims being made locally. Officers said this rumor has been around for years and they have no received any complaints matching what was said in the post.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said, if it was true, the department would have made it known to the public.

