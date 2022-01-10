Save more, spend less, pay down debt: Tackling top financial resolutions in 2022

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Getting your finances in order. It’s always a common new year’s resolution, but how do you actually get it done?

Like any goal you set for the new year, it doesn’t happen overnight and you need to be practical about it.

Three financial goals Americans want to accomplish in 2022 are saving more money, paying down debt and spending less.

This is according to a new study from Fidelity Investments.

Here in Spokane, just a little more than a week into the new year, Numerica is already meeting with people who are looking to accomplish these goals and turn their financial situations around.

4 News Now sat down with a Numerica financial expert as well to find out how you can get started.

SAVING MORE, SPENDING LESS

Saving more money, for example, begins with a budget.

Take a look at your monthly income and set a goal for how much you want to spend in each of these categories.

Numerica recommends you spend 70% — this will go towards ‘needs’ like rent and utilities and ‘wants’ like new clothes and going out to eat.

Save 25% for emergencies, your retirement and that dream vacation you’ve been wanting to take.

Then 5% is for giving back and making contributions to your community.

It’s also recommended that you don’t add any new debt. Use cash and debit for all your spending needs going forward.

Branch manager at Numerica’s Regal location, Ashlyn Sellers, says credit cards are good for emergencies and un-forseen expenses.

But if you’re serious about spending less, saving more and tacking debt, your credit cards should take a back seat.

“If we’re trying to really hone in on budgeting and saving, that debit card is fantastic so we know exactly how much money we have left in that spend category at all times,” said Sellers.

PAYING OFF DEBT

Sellers says the “Snowball” method is a good plan for paying off credit card debt.

Create a list of what you owe from smallest to largest debt.

Focus on putting the most money towards your smallest debt while paying the minimum for others.

Once it’s paid off — celebrate! Then move on to the next one.

“The goal is that you’re putting as much as you can to that principal payment every month so we’re paying it off as quick as possible,” said Sellers.

The key to really sticking to your financial resolutions? Sellers says giving yourself grace in the process is the most important thing because it doesn’t look the same for everyone — and life happens.

You should also find ways to measure your progress and visualize your end goal.

It will take time, as most new year’s resolutions do. But with a realistic goal and help from a financial expert if you need it, it can be done.

