Saturday starts with some fog across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash– Saturday got an extra spooky start to Halloween weekend with fog rolling in across parts of the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said the fog brought viability down to half a mile or less in parts of the Idaho Panhandle and eastern Washington. The good news is it’s forecast to move out by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service wants to remind people to use caution as conditions change.

Some spots from the LC-valley north to Coeur d'Alene and into the northern Panhandle are seeing dense fog. We're expecting this to clear out in the next hour or so. Use caution as conditions change. #wawx #idwx @WSDOT_East @IdahoITD pic.twitter.com/1ptF85pFT1 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 30, 2021

RELATED: Cooler and sunnier for Halloween weekend -Matt

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.