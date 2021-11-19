Saturday is International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day: Here’s how you can support a survivor

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — When one person loses their life to suicide, 135 people are affected and left behind, according to experts. This Saturday, Nov. 20, is International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day.



Journey Thru Grief, a business in Spokane Valley that supports suicide loss survivors, is hosting a Loss Day Event at Opportunity Presbyterian Church on Pines Road from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Suicide loss survivors are invited to come together for fellowship and support. There will be a movie, craft, snacks and a support dog from Lutheran Services will be there.



Pre-registration is recommended, and the event link is available HERE. If you know someone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide, you can reach out to Journey Thru Grief for ways to find hope and healing.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255.

RELATED: Ways to have conversations with your teenagers about suicide

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.