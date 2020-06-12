Saturday car parade to celebrate Pride, show solidarity for Black Lives Matter

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

iStock/Rikke68 1978: At the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade, the rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest Business Alliance, in partnership with OutSpokane and the Odyssey Youth Movement, are holding a Pride car parade in downtown Spokane on Saturday.

June is Pride Month – a yearly celebration of the LGBTQ community. This year’s Spokane Pride and Rainbow Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but OutSpokane has been hosting a virtual pride over the past week.

According to the Facebook event, Saturday’s parade is also intended to show solidarity for the Black community.

“Decorate your vehicle with your colors, your flag, and your message to our community,” the event says.

The car parade will begin at the Spokane Arena, head south on Washington, then back and forth through the one-way streets, circling downtown.

