Satisfy your sweet tooth at Spokane’s new gelato shop

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s still cold out, but authentic Italian gelato can be delicious in any season.

Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano just opened in Spokane this past weekend. Located in the Steam Plant building, you can find 100% authentic and all natural Italian gelato.

The gelato comes in many hand-crafted flavors with a variety of toppings. You can also order vegan, egg-free, dairy-free and gluten-free options.

Current flavors include pistachio, tiramisu, Italian cookie, amarena cherry and classics like chocolate, mint chip, strawberry and banana!

Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano is located at 159 S Lincoln St, Suite #161 and is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Starting this Thursday, the gelato shop will be offering downtown delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more info.

